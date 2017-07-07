About 150 workers who will be laid off during the Space Needle’s renovation later this year will be getting a transition package that totals about $1 million, and will also have the right to return to work with seniority when the Seattle attraction fully reopens in 2018.

The Space Needle, which will start renovations Sept. 5, will remain partially open during construction, Space Needle management and the hospitality union Unite Here Local 8 said in a joint news release. The observation deck will remain open throughout.

But renovation in the restaurant and mezzanine levels means that about 150 restaurant and banquets employees will be laid off during the construction period, which is expected to go until May 2018.

Space Needle management and the union reached an agreement on the transition package Thursday.

The laid-off workers will receive a payment based on years of service, with $1,500 for those with less than five years of service, and $3,000 for those with five or more years, said Abby Lawlor, spokeswoman with Unite Here Local 8.

In addition, workers will receive a stipend, equivalent to four months of what the Space Needle would have paid for health-care coverage, that the workers can use for health care.

Workers will also get a payout of any unused vacation and sick leave.