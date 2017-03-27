Whole Foods said it had decided to “delay indefinitely” the opening of a West Seattle store and the developer of the property is working with the grocer to find another tenant for the space.

Whole Foods said Monday that it had decided to “delay indefinitely” the opening of its West Seattle store.

The announcement comes as Whole Foods has been struggling, posting six consecutive quarterly declines in sales at stores open at least a year, and facing increased competition from a number of other grocers selling organic and natural foods.

The company fell short of Wall Street expectations in its most recent quarter and lowered its full-year sales and earnings guidance.

Whole Foods is cutting costs, saying last month that it would be closing nine stores by April and shuttering its last three commissaries that made prepared foods for its stores. It also has terminated several leases in development.

On Monday, a Whole Foods spokeswoman sent a statement, saying: “As part of a careful evaluation of our growth strategy, Whole Foods Market has decided to delay indefinitely the opening of our West Seattle store. We look forward to continuing to serve Seattle with our three other area locations: Interbay, Roosevelt Square, and South Lake Union.”

Whole Foods was to have been the anchor store at The Whittaker mixed-use development, located at 4755 Fauntleroy Way. Whole Foods’ lease was for 41,000 square feet, according to the website of Weingarten Realty Investors, which owns the retail space at The Whittaker.

Weingarten Realty issued a statement Monday, saying it is “actively working with Whole Foods to find a replacement for the space Whole Foods leased at The Whittaker. We currently have several prospects interested but we cannot make an announcement at this time.”

The news was earlier reported by West Seattle Blog.

The West Seattle Whole Foods location had been delayed several times, including in 2013 when then-Mayor Mike McGinn sided with the grocery workers’ union and ordered the Seattle Department of Transportation to recommend denial of a key alley vacation needed for the mixed-use development that would house the Whole Foods store. The City Council eventually voted to approve the project and construction started in late 2014.