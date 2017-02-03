The Kirkland-based chain of flotation spas is growing, with new franchisees in Houston adding to the company’s soon-to-be five locations in Washington.

The spas feature light- and sound-controlled pods filled with 200 gallons of water and more than 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt. Customers pay up to $89 per session to float (though there are cheaper newcomer and package options).

The privately owned company, co-founded in 2012 by Carnation resident Joe Beaudry, has locations in Fremont, Renton and Kirkland, as well as a franchisee-operated spa in Vancouver, Wash. This spring, the company plans to open a fifth location on Capitol Hill, at 111 East Union St. The Capitol Hill location will be its largest, at 4,000 square feet, featuring nine pods.

Two different franchisees in Houston are also planning to open a total of six Urban Float locations, with the first two scheduled to open this summer, Beaudry said.

Beaudry initially became fascinated with float tanks while researching ways to de-stress. He couldn’t find any local flotation spas back then but located a man in Bellevue who had one in his house.

He called the man up, and “I went to his house and I floated,” Beaudry said. “I loved it. … Driving home, I just felt super calm, mentally clear, everything seemed brighter.”

Float tanks have since grown in popularity, with local competitors including Float Seattle, Float Bellevue and Level Float + Sensory Spa.

The company, which is funded by three investors, including Beaudry, brought in $1.3 million in revenue last year. Beaudry did not have a final profit figure yet for last year, but said that in 2015, the company logged a profit of $393,000 on sales of $1.1 million.