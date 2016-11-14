The construction proposed by U-Village — 100,000 square feet of new retail and office space, and 350,000 square feet of parking — would be mainly on surface parking lots, while a small portion of a retail building may be demolished and renovated.

University Village, which has been in a building boom, has plans to grow yet again.

It’s proposing to add 100,000 square feet of new retail and office space, and 350,000 square feet of parking, to its existing property, according to plans U-Village filed with the city of Seattle.

The four new sites are in the northwest corner and across the middle of the 24-acre shopping center. The construction would be mainly on surface parking lots, while a small portion of a retail building may be demolished and renovated.

The project would add 572 net new parking spaces. (It adds 915 new parking spots but eliminates 343 existing ones.)

U-Village’s preferred options for the sites include:

• West Garage: 350,000 square feet of parking (915 spaces) in a 7-story parking structure, and 35,000 square feet of new retail and office space.

This option would eliminate 175 current parking spaces, and a portion of the retail building housing Anthropologie and Williams-Sonoma could be demolished, though those plans are still under discussion, said Susie Plummer, vice president and general manager of U-Village.

Williams-Sonoma is set to move into the existing Restoration Hardware space toward the southwest side of U-Village early next year, Plummer said. (On Friday, Restoration Hardware is opening RH Seattle, one of the company’s expansive, multilevel Gallery stores, in a new building on the west side of U-Village.)

U-Village is “early in conversations with Anthropologie,” Plummer said.

The West Garage, which would include office space, would be the first structure built under the proposal. The others:

• West Plaza: 5,000 square feet of retail space on one level.

• Village Courtyard: 20,000 square feet of retail space on one level.

• Village Center: 40,000 square feet of retail space in two stories.

The project architect is Shugart Wasse Wickwire. Hewitt is the landscape architect.

The building plans were first reported in the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

Plummer said the center doesn’t have tenants yet for the proposed new sites and that it’s just getting started on the plans, with an early city design-guidance meeting scheduled for Dec. 19. “For now, we are still so early in the process that there isn’t anything specific yet to report,” she said.

She said it was too early to set completion dates or a dollar amount for the project.

Over the past few years, U-Village has added new buildings and many new tenants including a Virginia Mason medical center and restaurants including Din Tai Fung, Joey Kitchen, Liam’s and Eureka.

Retail analyst Jeff Green, owner and president of Jeff Green Partners, says University Village is doing well, estimating that it brings in an average $900 to $1,000 in sales per square foot. (Plummer declined to disclose sales per square foot.)

That compares with the $474 average sales per square foot for non-anchor mall tenants across the U.S., according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.

“One thing that is unique about University Village is how much it has densified over its many years of operation, without ever expanding the site,” Green said. “My visits to the center have resulted in a little frustration in terms of access and parking.”

However, he added, “once you get to the center, the tenant mix is so unique that it makes the trip worthwhile.”

That mix includes “newer, hipper concepts that appeal to the millennial generation,” Green said, including formerly online-only retailers such as Amazon Books, eyeglasses shop Warby Parker and menswear retailer Bonobos.

“Very few shopping centers in the U.S. have been able to successfully appeal to this group,” he said. “This make University Village one of the most unique centers in the country.”