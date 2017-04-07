In a parking lot between the Seattle shopping center’s current Apple store and the Microsoft store, a new retail building is under construction.

Apple is apparently building a new Apple store at University Village that, coincidentally or not, would put it just across from the center’s Microsoft store.

Documents filed with the City of Seattle discuss the building of “Village Green,” a new 2-story retail building in University Village being constructed on a parking lot just south of the shopping center’s three-story Crate and Barrel store. The location is between the center’s current Apple store and the Microsoft store.

While the filings don’t directly say an Apple store will be built there, they include references to Apple. One document is addressed to Foster + Partners, the architectural firm that built Apple’s new stores in San Francisco and Chicago, among others. The mailing address given is Apple’s headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, Calif.

One of the documents says the Village Green building, which will have a basement and ground floor, has about 11,600 square feet, with 6,321 square feet of retail space.

Apple declined to comment on the plans, which were first reported by GeekWire. University Village did not respond to a request for comment.