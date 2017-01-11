Citing a changing retail environment, University Book Store said Wednesday that it will close its Bellevue location next month.

The bookstore, located in downtown Bellevue, is in a building owned by University Book Store.

While it has enjoyed success over its 30 years on the Eastside, “the retail environment has changed significantly,” CEO Louise Little said in a news release. “We believe our business, and the Trust which governs our operations, will be better served by leasing the space that our store currently occupies to another retail tenant.”

The leases for the other tenants in the building, including Y’ves Delorme, Zeeks Pizza, Nancy Wallace Pilates and Salon 990, will remain unchanged, according to the bookstore.

The last day for Bellevue location will be Feb. 15.

University Book Store operates as a for-profit corporate trust, with all profits not required for store operations or growth returned to the University of Washington community through lower textbook prices, discounts, scholarships and other benefits, according to the news release.