Citing a changing retail environment, University Book Store said Wednesday that it will close its Bellevue location next month and seek a smaller Eastside space.

The store, located in downtown Bellevue, is in a building owned by University Book Store.

While it has enjoyed success over its 30 years there, “the retail environment has changed significantly,” CEO Louise Little said in a news release. “We believe our business, and the Trust which governs our operations, will be better served by leasing the space that our store currently occupies to another retail tenant.”

Many customers have shifted to buying their books online at ubookstore.com, Little said in an interview Wednesday.

In addition, the 19,000-square-foot space in Bellevue is “larger than we need,” Little said, adding that the bookstore is looking for a smaller space on the Eastside.

The last day for the location will be Feb. 15.

About 20 employees will be affected. They are eligible to apply for positions at University Book Store’s six other locations. Those stores, including ones in Seattle’s University District, Mill Creek and Tacoma, will remain open.

The leases for the other tenants in the building, including Y’ves Delorme, Zeeks Pizza, Nancy Wallace Pilates and Salon 990, will remain unchanged, according to the bookstore.

University Book Store operates as a for-profit corporate trust, with all profits not required for store operations or growth returned to the University of Washington community through lower textbook prices, discounts, scholarships and other benefits, according to the news release.