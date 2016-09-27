Tyson Foods said it’s recalling more than 60 tons of chicken nuggets due to small bits of hard white plastic found by some customers.

Tyson Foods has issued a recall of 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets sold largely through Costco stores nationwide after some “hard, white plastic” was found in some nuggets.

The recall is for 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets sold at Costco locations.

“A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of hard, white plastic in the nuggets,” prompting the recall, the company said in a news release.

The company said it’s also recalling 20-pound cases of bulk Spare Time brand cooked nugget-shaped chicken breast pattie fritters sold to a single wholesaler in Pennsylvania.

No injuries have been reported, according to Tyson.

For specifics on the nuggets being recalled, go to: http://www.tysonfoods.com/media/news-releases/2016/09/tyson-foods-voluntarily-recalls-5-lb-bags-of-chicken-nuggets-sold-at-costco-stores