In trade-dependent Washington, where the sale of Microsoft software, Boeing jets and Starbucks coffee to other countries helps fuel the regional economy, a Trump presidency could have large impacts.

In trade-dependent Washington, where the sale of Microsoft software, Boeing jets and Starbucks coffee to other countries helps fuel the regional economy, a Trump presidency could have large impacts.

Given President-elect Donald Trump’s statements against the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and other trade pacts, “it’s pretty clear that we are not going to see any new trade agreements in the near future,” said Debra Glassman, senior lecturer at the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

She predicts there will be no ratification of the TPP, no conclusion to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiations, and possibly a return “to an era of greater protectionism.”

“Countries will look out for their own interests. This will result in a patchwork of trade barriers — and that’s difficult for businesses. For every market they sell into, there will be different rules,” she said.

Though Glassman is not predicting any specific effects on Washington state, “the thing about trade is that any change in trade has winners and losers. You might protect a certain set of manufacturing jobs but you’d lose jobs in transportation and logistics.”

“There’s going to be a reallocation of jobs across industries if we move back to a more protectionist international system,” she said.

Chris Mefford, president and CEO of economic development consulting firm Community Attributes, said, Trump’s criticism of the Ex-Im Bank threatens “a huge asset that the Boeing Company relies on.”

”I don’t think he gets the role of trade in our global economy,” Mefford said. “He’s alienated key global trade partners including Mexico and Canada.

Mefford also said he believes Trump’s comments on diversity, immigration and women could make it more difficult to attract work talent from around the world.

“These are real, real issues. These are not just moral high ground issues,” he said.