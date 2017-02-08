President Trump has come out swinging against Nordstrom on behalf of his daughter.
In a tweet this morning, he attacked Nordstrom, saying:
Nordstrom said Thursday that it would stop carrying Ivanka Trump merchandise this season, citing the line’s sales performance.
That led to calls for a boycott of Nordstrom from Trump supporters.
Nordstrom had earlier been the subject of a boycott call from those opposed to Trump.
Neiman Marcus and Belk also reportedly are dropping the Ivanka Trump line from their stores. Anti-Trump activists are pressuring Macy’s to drop the Ivanka Trump line as well.
