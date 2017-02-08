Share story

Janet I. Tu
President Trump has come out swinging against Nordstrom on behalf of his daughter.

In a tweet this morning, he attacked Nordstrom, saying:

Nordstrom had said Thursday that it would stop carrying Ivanka Trump merchandise this season, citing the line’s sales performance. The Seattle-based retailer said it would sell off remaining inventory but did not purchase more for the season. Nordstrom declined to say if the decision was permanent.

Ivanka Trump’s label had fired back, saying the brand saw a “significant” sales increase last year and that Nordstrom had purchased clothes from the line for this spring.

Nordstrom’s decision had led to calls for a boycott of the retailer from Trump supporters. Earlier, the retailer had been the subject of a boycott call from anti-Trump activists who wanted the department store to drop the Ivanka Trump line.

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Neiman Marcus and Belk also reportedly are dropping the Ivanka Trump line from their stores. Anti-Trump activists are pressuring Macy’s to drop the line as well.

Reaction to Pres. Trump’s tweet was swift, including:

Nordstrom shares dipped slightly after the president’s tweet but were back up Wednesday morning. Shares were trading at around $42.70 before the tweet, then fell to $42.48 shortly after the tweet, according to The Associated Press. Share prices were back up later at $43 around 9 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com.