About 7,800 Starbucks stores nationwide will become PokéStops or Gyms where players of the Nintendo app-based game can get supplies or engage in battles.

Thousands of Starbucks stores across the U.S. will soon become pitstops and battlegrounds for Pokémon Go players.

Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, about 7,800 Starbucks stores nationwide will begin to turn into PokéStops or Gyms, where players of the Nintendo app-based game can gather virtual supplies to help them capture animated Pokémon characters, and battle those characters captured by other players.

The game, which launched this summer, drew hoards of players and boosted Nintendo’s shares.

The 7,800 Starbucks stores will also offer a Pokémon Go Frappuccino blended beverage, which blends raspberry syrup and freeze-dried blackberries into the vanilla bean Frappuccino, topped with whipped cream, according to the company.