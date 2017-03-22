A Bellingham-based environmental group built a monster and other creations with dirty Starbucks cups outside the coffee company’s annual shareholders meeting Wednesday in Seattle.

A Bellingham-based environmental group called Stand.earth built a “monster” and other creations with dirty Starbucks cups outside the coffee company’s annual shareholders meeting Wednesday at McCaw Hall.

It’s part of Stand.earth’s effort to get Starbucks to make its cups 100 percent recyclable.

Starbucks paper cups are coated with plastic on the inside, which the company says allows the beverage quality to hold up. The cup is not recyclable in many areas, although it is in Seattle and some other major cities.

“What is recyclable varies significantly by municipality and sometimes even by store, and we pay local private haulers across the country to collect and recycle hot cups along with our other recyclable products, compost and trash — and our cup is recyclable in many locations across the country including major cities like Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston,” the company said late last year in response to another demonstration by Stand.earth.