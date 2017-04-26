The showplace will be part of its push to grow at the high end of the coffee business.
Starbucks will open its sixth Roastery — its third in the U.S. — on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile in 2019.
The company is counting on these large, premium roasteries/cafes/bakeries to grow its presence on the high end of the coffee business.
Its first Roastery opened in Seattle in 2014; additional locations are planned for Shanghai, New York, Milan and Tokyo over the next two years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.