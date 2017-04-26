The showplace will be part of its push to grow at the high end of the coffee business.

Starbucks will open its sixth Roastery — its third in the U.S. — on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile in 2019.

The company is counting on these large, premium roasteries/cafes/bakeries to grow its presence on the high end of the coffee business.

Its first Roastery opened in Seattle in 2014; additional locations are planned for Shanghai, New York, Milan and Tokyo over the next two years.