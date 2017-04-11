The company said the new cafe has design elements that “honor the library’s rich history and legacy.”

The company said the new cafe has design elements that “honor the library’s rich history and legacy” and will offer Starbucks’ traditional espresso beverages as well as its more premium small-lot Reserve coffees and Nitro Cold Brew on tap. It will also offer food including baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and salads.

The Starbucks cafe takes the place of the old Suzzallo cafe, which was run by UW Housing & Food Services and is currently closed for construction.

The Starbucks cafe at Suzzallo, slated to open this fall, will be also be run by UW Housing & Food Services, which operates the other Starbucks location on campus at the HUB.