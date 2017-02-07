The coffee company is working with the immigration arm of Ernst & Young to answer questions from Starbucks employees and their family members about immigration, travel restrictions and how the executive order or other actions may affect them.
Starbucks is offering free legal advice for employees who may be affected by President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees, and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, from entering the U.S.
The coffee company is working with the immigration arm of Ernst & Young to answer questions from Starbucks employees and their family members about immigration, travel restrictions and how the executive order or other actions may affect them, according to a note sent to Starbucks employees Monday.
“After the recent Executive Order placing restrictions on immigration and the subsequent legal challenges to its enforcement, we understand many partners [employees] still have questions about what this means for them,” the note says.
The new service is intended to offer employees the most up-to-date information on fast-moving developments on the executive order, as well as human resources and legal support.
More on immigration order
- 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear arguments Tuesday on travel ban
- Local lawyers help create website to provide legal aid to immigrants at airports
- Starbucks offers free legal advice to employees affected by Trump travel ban
- Six local biotech leaders join group of 160 opposing Trump travel ban
- 3 immigrants, turned away a week ago, happy to be home
- Families reunite Sunday after courts postpone travel ban
- 94 technology companies support legal challenge to entry ban
- What’s next in legal challenges to order
- Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
- Families still worried after ban suspended
- Wash. judge who stalled Trump ban is highly regarded GOP appointee
- Federal judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order
- Seattle U. student leader resigns to help others lacking legal status, like him
- More than 21,000 Washington residents are from banned countries
- Frantic effort at Sea-Tac to stop flight, allow 2 men to enter U.S.
- Read the text of President Trump's order
- A history of immigration in America
- 30 Days: A refugee family's first month here
- 2015: The Washington refugee experience
- Explaining and contesting Trump’s refugee crackdown | The Overcast podcast
A federal judge in Seattle last week ordered a national halt to the travel ban. The U.S. Justice Department has appealed the judge’s ruling, with a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz sent a forceful message last week on the travel ban, pledging to hire 10,000 refugees and saying: “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American dream, being called into question.”
Starbucks‘ new service offering legal advice to employees was earlier reported by CNNMoney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.