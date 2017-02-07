The coffee company is working with the immigration arm of Ernst & Young to answer questions from Starbucks employees and their family members about immigration, travel restrictions and how the executive order or other actions may affect them.

Starbucks is offering free legal advice for employees who may be affected by President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees, and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, from entering the U.S.

The coffee company is working with the immigration arm of Ernst & Young to answer questions from Starbucks employees and their family members about immigration, travel restrictions and how the executive order or other actions may affect them, according to a note sent to Starbucks employees Monday.

“After the recent Executive Order placing restrictions on immigration and the subsequent legal challenges to its enforcement, we understand many partners [employees] still have questions about what this means for them,” the note says.

The new service is intended to offer employees the most up-to-date information on fast-moving developments on the executive order, as well as human resources and legal support.

A federal judge in Seattle last week ordered a national halt to the travel ban. The U.S. Justice Department has appealed the judge’s ruling, with a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz sent a forceful message last week on the travel ban, pledging to hire 10,000 refugees and saying: “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American dream, being called into question.”

