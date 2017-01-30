Starbucks is launching voice ordering capability through its mobile app and through Amazon’s Alexa platform.

Starbucks customers who long for a jolt of caffeine but don’t want to bother swiping through the company’s mobile app menu can now place their orders remotely by voice.

The My Starbucks barista, as the feature is called on Starbucks’ mobile app, allows customers to speak or text their order and pay for it before picking it up in the store.

The beta test of the feature is being rolled out initially to 1,000 customers nationwide Monday on the Starbucks mobile app for iOS. That feature will be expanded to more iOS Starbucks mobile app users through this summer, with an Android version coming later this year, the company said in a news release.

On Amazon’s Alexa platform, the Starbucks Reorder Skill allows customers with an Alexa device to place their “usual” orders by saying “Alexa, order my Starbucks,” the coffee company said.

Starbucks had said in December that it was planning to launch voice ordering, the latest expansion of Starbucks’ digital and mobile efforts. Its mobile order and pay feature, rolled out in 2015, has seen wide adoption, with its use in some stores contributing to so much congestion at pickup lines that Starbucks may have lost drop-in customers.