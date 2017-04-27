Starbucks shares were down 3 percent in after-hours trading Thursday following second-quarter earnings that showed flat same-store sales growth and revenue that didn’t meet expectations.

For the quarter ended April 2, sales growth at stores open at least a year was 3 percent both globally and in the U.S. — the same rate as last quarter. A year ago, the same-store sales growth was 6 percent globally and 7 percent in the U.S.

Starbucks fell short of Wall Street expectations for sales but met the earnings forecast with figures that represented second-quarter records: earnings of 45 cents per share on sales of $5.29 billion.

Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents on sales of $5.41 billion, according to a Reuters consensus estimate.