The move comes as companies are trying to retain workers given low unemployment rates.

Starbucks is expanding its parental leave benefits for U.S. employees starting in October.

Store employees who are birth mothers will get six weeks of paid leave at 100 percent pay, up from 67 percent average pay previously, and 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Store employees who are non-birth parents can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Non-store employees (such as district managers and above) who are birth mothers can take up to 18 weeks of 100 percent paid leave. That’s up 6 weeks at 67 percent pay previously.

In addition, non-store employees who welcome a new child (whether by birth, foster or adoption) are also eligible to take 12 weeks of paid leave at 100 percent pay. Previously, those 12 weeks were unpaid.

The move comes as companies are trying to retain workers given low unemployment rates. Overall, paid maternity and paternity leave in the United States lags behind standards elsewhere. Federal law requires only unpaid leave for the birth or adoption of a child, but companies including Netflix, Adobe and Microsoft have recently increased their benefits.

Starbucks employees who work an average of 20 or more hours a week are eligible for the benefits.