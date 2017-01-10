The list of Hillary Clinton’s potential Cabinet picks was reported by Axios, the media startup created by the co-founder of Politico.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was apparently Hillary Clinton’s pick to head the federal Department of Labor, according to a report from Axios, the media startup created by the co-founder of Politico.

Schultz was on a list that also included Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg as a possible Commerce or Treasury Secretary, according to the report, which was based on “interviews with numerous Clinton insiders.”

“While Trump had to scramble to build a government starting Nov. 9, Clinton had a team in waiting,” according to the report, which came via an email subscription, from Mike Allen, former chief White House correspondent for Politico. “By Election Day, her roster was so refined that most jobs just had one name.”

Schultz, who had endorsed Hillary Clinton, had also reportedly been considered for the vice presidency, along with Bill and Melinda Gates, according to a list included in a hacked email released earlier by WikiLeaks.

The Starbucks CEO has donated money and raised funds for Democratic candidates and has been outspoken about civic issues. He has pushed the company to get involved in everything from conversations about race relations to the hiring of veterans to battling homelessness. Last year, the company began a series of documentaries about Americans who do inspirational things in their communities.

Schultz announced in July that he would be stepping back from day-to-day Starbucks operations to focus more on the high end of the company’s business, including building a new series of premium coffee shops. Then last month, he said he would be stepping down from the CEO position altogether in April, handing the reins over to company president and chief operating officer Kevin Johnson.

Schultz said he would remain with the company as executive chairman, concentrating on long-term global strategy and innovation, including developing its premium businesses.