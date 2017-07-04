Searchers are looking for a 30-year-old man who is believed to have fallen through a snow bridge into Pebble Creek Monday while skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park.

Searchers at Mount Rainier National Park were looking for a skier missing since Monday.

The skier, a 30-year-old man from Washington state, is believed to have fallen through a snow bridge into Pebble Creek Monday while skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise, according to a Mount Rainier National Park news release.

His partner searched for two hours, using an avalanche probe, before continuing down to Paradise to report the incident.

Late-season traveling tips Mount Rainier National Park personnel offered tips for those planning to visit the park in the next few weeks. • Many trails and routes are still snow-covered and will be well into the summer. • Turn around instead of crossing steep, snow-covered slopes. A fall could be disastrous. • Falling through thin snow bridges is a hazard anywhere streams remain covered in snow. Listen for the muffled sound of running water under the snow. • Avoid stepping onto snow cornices as they may collapse under your weight. • Falling into snow moats around trees, and adjacent to logs and rocks, can cause injury. Avoid getting too close. • You may need a reliable map and compass skills to traverse snow-covered trails, which can be difficult to follow. • Beware of avalanches. Unstable snow may slide at any time ... not just in winter. Before starting a hike, stop by a Wilderness Information Center or visitors’ center for the latest trail conditions. Source: Mount Rainier National Park

No sign of the missing skier was found after a ground search Monday evening and aerial search Tuesday morning.

Late-season snow is creating unsafe search conditions near Pebble Creek, and searchers are waiting for conditions to improve do a more thorough search.

In the meantime, climbing rangers are going up and down the established route between Paradise and Camp Muir, which is east of the location where the man apparently fell, and will also do a visual search of the drainage looking down over the area, said Patti Wold with Mount Rainier National Park.

Park officials had not released the skier’s name Tuesday.