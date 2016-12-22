Julep Beauty’s 143 employees, most in the Seattle area, are staying on and no layoffs are planned, the company said.

Seattle-based makeup company Julep Beauty is being sold to Glansaol, a new New York-based beauty company.

Julep, founded by CEO Jane Park in 2006, sells skin-care and beauty products online and in retail stores such as Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom.

It and two other beauty companies — Laura Geller and Clark’s Botanicals — are being purchased by Glansaol, a company founded by CEO Alan T. Ennis, a former Revlon CEO, in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm, according to a news release.

The three brands are the first acquisitions for the new company.

Julep declined to disclose the terms of the deal, which is expected to close shortly.

The company’s 143 employees, most in the Seattle area, are staying on and no layoffs are planned, according to Julep. Park will remain CEO of Julep as well as becoming a senior vice president at Glansaol.

Glansaol (pronounced “glan-sale”) says its company name means “pure life” in the Irish language, with the name chosen by Ennis, who is Irish.

Glansaol said it chose Julep, Laura Geller and Clark’s Botanicals to be its first acquisitions “because of their inspirational founders, high quality products and unique position within the marketplace,” according to its news release.

“Our objective is to build Glansaol into a world-class, global beauty and personal care company by acquiring, integrating, and growing a portfolio of premium, complementary brands, managed by a team of seasoned executives,” Ennis said in the news release.

The acquisition by Glansaol provides more access to capital and to relationships with those experienced in the beauty market to help grow the company internationally, Park said in an interview.

The majority ownership of Julep was “already outside investors to begin with. It has been for a long time,” said Park. The company has raised nearly $56 million from venture-capital firms such as Maveron and Madrona Venture Group, as well as private investors.

Julep had been talking with Warburg Pincus for about a year but “we were too small for them to be able to invest in us,” Park said.

“What’s interesting about the way they set up Glansaol is it enabled them to play with the smaller brands that they were excited about. The only way they could do this was through a platform where they could work with all of us together,” she said. “This kind of vehicle for founders to join forces with other brands facing similar challenges didn’t exist before.”

Each of the brands still has “a lot of growth ahead,” she said.

Park said she and the founders of the other companies are also interested in a future initial public offering of stock for Glansaol, she said.

An IPO is not explicitly in the works yet, “but it’s a direction that each of the founders who are joining up with Glansaol would like to see as an outcome,” she said. “Single brands have had a hard time going public. It seems the market values multibranded companies in a stronger way.”

Julep, along with the Laura Geller and Clark’s Botanicals brands, will retain its autonomy and culture, and will also shape how Glansaol operates.

“It’s like a startup of startups,” Park said. “It’s an opportunity to shape how all of this comes together.”

Julep began as a chain of nail parlors in 2007 but has since grown, largely through its online and social media efforts. It greatly expanded its bricks-and-mortar reach when Ulta started carrying its products this year.

But the company has also run into trouble for using what the Washington State Attorney General’s office said were “deceptive” marketing practices to get consumers to sign up for subscription boxes that were then difficult to cancel.

The AG’s office said Julep and Park would pay $3 million for those practices — a figure Park disputed, saying $1.5 million was refunded to customers before Julep ever heard from the AG’s office and the settlement would cost Julep only $500,000. She also disputed the “deceptive” characterization and said the company made changes to its fulfillment practices to address those problems.