The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a “secure scheduling” law that would make Seattle the second major city in the country to regulate how large retailers and food-service employers schedule their workers.

The outcome was expected, as the draft bill had passed out of committee last week with the five council members present all voting for it. The five represent a majority on the nine-member council.

Mayor Ed Murray, who has supported the effort all along, has indicated that he would sign the legislation, likely this week or next.

The move again places Seattle at the forefront of a national movement on workers’ issues after the city passed, in 2014, a bill to gradually increase minimum wage in the city to $15 an hour.

Now, there’s a push by labor advocates for scheduling laws. San Francisco was the first major city in the country to pass, in 2014, a scheduling law covering chain stores and eateries. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month said he intends to introduce legislation regulating scheduling practices at fast-food restaurants.

In Seattle, Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, one of the councilmembers who spearheaded the effort, said before the vote: “Today, the City Council will make Seattle only the second city” to pass such as scheduling law.

“We are shifting the power to workers,” she said.

Cheers erupted after the vote tally, with many in the audience waving “Our Time Counts” signs.

The law is expected to take effect in July and will apply to large retailers and quick-serve food and drink establishments with 500 or more workers, and to full-service restaurants with both 500 or more employees and 40 or more locations.

Backers say the law will protect employees from erratic and variable work schedules and from not getting enough work hours.

Employers would be required to post work schedules two weeks in advance, give good-faith estimates of hours an employee can expect to work, schedule at least 10 hours rest between opening and closing shifts, give available hours to existing part-time employees before hiring new workers, and pay additional “predictability pay” when employers make changes to the posted schedule.

The proposed law also requires employers to keep records for three years, documenting everything from employers’ responses to employee requests for schedule changes, to good-faith estimates of the number of hours an employee could expect to work.

Unionized workers could negotiate an alternative for secure scheduling through collective bargaining.

Labor groups, which have pushed for the law, have spoken out heavily in favor of it.

Retail and business groups have been largely against it.

Councilmembers Gonzalez and Lisa Herbold, as well as the mayor’s office, have spearheaded the effort, which has spanned some seven months and involved involvement from workers and business “stakeholders” groups, with those two groups meeting separately.

Herbold said in remarks before the vote that employers’ scheduling practices, geared toward controlling labor costs, disproportionately affect people of color, single mothers and especially women of color in the city.

Gonzalez had said in a press conference before the council meeting that “the promise of a $15 minium wage falls flat when you’re unable to work more than 10 hours a week … and when you’re unable to know how many hours you’re going to work next week.”

Enforcement of the law would fall to the city’s Office of Labor Standards. The mayor’s office has said it would push for more investigators for the labor standards office during the budget process in the fall.