A public health alert has been issued for a rotisserie chicken salad sold at Costco’s Lynnwood store that is possibly linked to cases of salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the alert after four people came down with salmonella poisoning with illness onset dates ranging from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.

There may be a link between the cases and a rotisserie chicken salad produced Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 at Costco’s Lynnwood store, according to the department. Three of the patients ate the chicken salad, purchased from the store on Aug. 26, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

However, no product has tested positive for this strain of salmonella, the department said.

The department is urging people who bought the chicken salad on those dates, and may have frozen it, to throw the salad away or return it.

Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. It can be dangerous for older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems.