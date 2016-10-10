A public health alert has been issued for a rotisserie chicken salad sold at Costco’s Lynnwood store that is possibly linked to cases of salmonella.
A public health alert has been issued for a rotisserie chicken salad sold at Costco’s Lynnwood store that is possibly linked to cases of salmonella.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the alert after four people came down with salmonella poisoning with illness onset dates ranging from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.
There may be a link between the cases and a rotisserie chicken salad produced Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 at Costco’s Lynnwood store, according to the department. Three of the patients ate the chicken salad, purchased from the store on Aug. 26, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
However, no product has tested positive for this strain of salmonella, the department said.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
The department is urging people who bought the chicken salad on those dates, and may have frozen it, to throw the salad away or return it.
Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. It can be dangerous for older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.