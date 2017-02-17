The $500 million sales of Seattle-based online jeweler Blue Nile to a private investor group means is stock will stop trading as of Tuesday.

The sale of online jeweler Blue Nile to a private investor group has closed.

The acquisition of Blue Nile by a group comprised of Bain Capital Private Equity, Bow Street and Adama Partners was for $500 million, or $40.75 per share.

The sale was approved by shareholders on Feb. 2.

Blue Nile, which had been struggling with flat sales and crimped profits, announced in November that it had agreed to be acquired.

The Seattle company went public in 2004, and its stock peaked at close to $100 in 2007. Last year, its shares fluctuated between $22 and $39. It closed at $40.71 Thursday.

Trading of Blue Nile stock on the NASDAQ will stop on Tuesday.

“As we enter the next phase of growth, Blue Nile will continue to expand our vision and focus on putting the customer first by reaching them the way they prefer to shop whether it’s a computer, mobile device, or in one of our webrooms,” Harvey Kanter, Blue Nile’s CEO and chairman, said in a statement.

Ryan Cotton, a managing director with Bain Capital, praised Blue Nile in a statement as “a unique business with a strong platform in an industry that is rapidly evolving and migrating online.”