Blue Nile shareholders on Thursday approved the acquisition of the Seattle-based online jeweler by a private investor group affiliated with investment firms Bain Capital and Bow Street.
The tally was roughly 8.8 million votes in favor of the acquisition and 571,000 against, with 8,000 abstaining, according to a document Blue Nile filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Blue Nile in November agreed to be acquired for nearly $500 million.
The all-cash deal, in which Blue Nile stockholders will receive $40.75 per share, represents a 34 percent premium over Blue Nile’s closing share price on Nov. 4, according to the company.
The Seattle company went public in 2004, and its stock peaked at close to $100 in 2007. Last year, its shares fluctuated between $22 and $39. It closed Thursday at $40.74.
The company had also sought other buyers over the years.
The company expects the deal to close in the second half of February.
