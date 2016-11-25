Shoppers here, as elsewhere, hit the stores Friday with determination, demonstrating that bricks-and-mortar locations still have drawing power, even as online sales are expected to soar this season. Retailers expect the crucial holiday selling season will be their best in years.

Stephanie Henderson and Dominic Johnson got to downtown Seattle bright and early, staking a prime lookout spot for the annual Macy’s holiday parade and getting an early start on a day of shopping.

By about 8 a.m., they had already hit Old Navy, Starbucks and Macy’s.

It’s been a tradition since her teen years for Henderson, a 29-year-old teacher from Kent, who has since roped into the annual trek her boyfriend, Johnson, a 25-year-old airline employee from Maple Valley.

They’re feeling good about the economy these days and have been saving up money through the year for their holiday shopping. And while they do shop online, they’ve also made sure to save some things to get specifically on this trip — clothes and gifts for her young nieces, especially.

“I don’t want to leave here without holding bags,” Henderson says.

On Black Friday, the start of retail’s busiest season, Seattle-area shoppers, as elsewhere, hit the stores after a day of giving thanks, demonstrating that bricks-and-mortar locations still have drawing power, even as online sales are expected to soar.

Both could add up to what retailers are hoping will be a stellar season.

“We’re expecting this season to be one of the best holidays we’ve seen in a long time,” said Ana Smith, spokeswoman with the National Retail Federation, which expects sales to increase 3.6 percent to $656 billion this holiday season.

That’s above the seven-year average of 3.4 percent increases since recovery from the recession began in 2009, and also above the 3.2 percent increase last year. The retail group is also forecasting non-store sales to increase between 7 and 10 percent to as much as $117 billion.

“We’re very optimistic,” Smith said. “All the fundamentals are in place. A lot more people are working now. They have more in their pockets and are able to spend more.”

Department stores such as Macy’s and JCPenney are hoping to draw more shoppers into their bricks-and-mortar locations this year with more exclusive products, in-store showrooms, and — in some cases — cash rewards.

Macy’s is emphasizing products that are available only at the store, including exclusive apparel and fragrances. Its Friday doorbuster deals include $40 Charter Club cashmere items and a $15 six-piece fragrance sampler. It also has some new draws this year such as I.N.C. gifts chosen by style icon Iris Apfel, and Brookstone shops showcasing tech gifts.

JCPenney rolled out appliance showrooms in 500 stores, aiming to take advantage of the holiday season. The chain also is pushing beyond its mainstays of apparel and housewares by expanding into toys.

At JCPenney’s Westfield Southcenter location, the store was expected to hand out $10 to $500 giveaways to the first people through the door on Thanksgiving evening and Friday morning. Its appliance showroom, open since August, boasts deals including washing machines for as low as $293.

Nordstrom, meanwhile, is offering an additional 20 percent off certain clearance items, while Nordstrom Rack is offering an additional 30 percent off red-tag clearance items.

Some of Nordstrom’s full-line stores (including the one in downtown Seattle) are featuring a gift shop with items chosen by Olivia Kim, the company’s vice president of creative projects, who started the pop-up stores inside Nordstrom that carry an ever-changing array of items selected by Kim.

Nordstrom is also demonstrating the greater interplay between retailers’ mobile apps and their bricks-and-mortar locations these days.

This is the first holiday season when shoppers will be able to use some of the mobile features Nordstrom launched on its app earlier this year, including the ability to reserve items via the app to try on later in a store; to search for items by preferred store; and to identify exact or closely matching items from Nordstrom’s stock by taking a photo.

More retailers, such as Sephora, were also offering app-exclusive Black Friday deals, said Smith, of the National Retail Federation.

“From a consumer perspective, it’s great because I don’t have to scour through ads to find deals,” Smith said. From the retailers’ perspective, it’s “allowing that relationship [with their customers] to continue growing.”

Online shopping is expected to surpass $3 billion on Black Friday for the first time, according to Adobe, which tracks online transactions at top U.S. retailers. Between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Black Friday, $490 million had already been spent, and Adobe is forecasting that number will hit $3.05 billion by the end of the day. That would be an 11 percent increase over last year.

Thanksgiving Day online sales totaled $1.93 billion, up nearly 12 percent year over year, according to Adobe.

Mobile shopping is also rising, with Adobe expecting mobile sales on Black Friday to exceed $1 billion for the first time.

Amazon said Friday that its mobile app orders on Thanksgiving Day this year exceeded both Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday orders last year.

For some people, though, the experience of shopping digitally can’t replace that of shopping physically.

For Henderson, the Kent teacher who comes downtown each year for the parade and the start of the holiday shopping season, “we come for the Christmas feel — the lights, the music,” she said. “Even this morning, it was dark before the sun rose but the trees by the road were lit. It made me feel ‘in the spirit’ — like it’s Christmastime.”

Lois Tanula, 71, who lives in Weslaco, Texas, was at the downtown Seattle Macy’s by 7 a.m. Friday with her three daughters, who now each live in separate states.

One of her daughters is a nurse in Seattle. The four women have gathered each Black Friday at Macy’s (and Bon Marché before it) for 18 years now.

“It’s plain tradition we come here first and then head to Nordstrom, Pacific Place and the Icon Grill for lunch,” Tanula said.

The strategy, said her daughter Tammy Tanula, is to get to Macy’s early to beat the crowd. “Once the parade lets out, it’s crazy in here,” she said.

It’s not just big stores that are taking part in the bustle through Thanksgiving weekend, when nearly six out of 10 Americans plan to or are considering shopping.

Local retailers and vendors in various neighborhoods are taking part in Small Business Saturday, with a Shop Small, Shop Ethnic Holiday Pop-up Market taking place in Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, a Black Arts Love Mixer and Marketplace at Franklin High School, and deals at shops in other neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, a rotating roster of local artists and craftspeople are taking part in the Holiday Market at Westlake Park, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until its closing at 4 p.m. Dec. 24.