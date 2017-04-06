Jerry Stritzke’s total compensation was down slightly from the previous year.

REI’s CEO, Jerry Stritzke, received slightly less in compensation last year than in 2015.

Stritzke’s total compensation for 2016 was valued at $3.15 million, about 12 percent less than his 2015 compensation of $3.58 million, according to REI’s executive compensation report this week.

Strikzke earned a base salary of $850,000 in 2016, somewhat less than the $882,692 he received in 2015.

A bigger drop came in his annual incentive, a pay-for-performance-based plan that takes into account the co-op’s annual sales and operating profit. Stritzke earned $871,845 from the annual incentive plan in 2016, down nearly 37 percent from 2015.

His long-term incentive plan value went up nearly 10 percent to $1.34 million, reflecting below-target return on capital, but above-target revenue growth, for 2014 to 2016.

Compared to other retailers, REI seemed to have a good year last year. The outdoor co-op reported a record $2.56 billion in sales in 2016, up 5.5 percent though the sales growth marked a slowdown from 9 percent the year prior.

Operating income ($181.39 million) and net income ($38.28 million) in 2016 were up 3.4 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, from 2015. Operating income and net income in 2015 had been lower than in 2014.

Comparable sales, including direct-to-consumer sales, was up 4 percent in 2016, while digital sales increased by nearly 18 percent. But that was less than the 7 percent rise in comparable store sales, and nearly 23 percent online sales growth, seen in 2015.

Board directors, meanwhile, received at least $80,000 compensation per year for their services, according to REI.