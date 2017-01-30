Jerry Stritzke, CEO of REI, also said the Seattle-based outdoor equipment retailer is commited to speaking out on “actions that conflict with our co-op values” on issues including climate, the environment, and women’s rights.

Jerry Stritzke, CEO of REI, joined the growing number of local executives speaking outagainst President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees, and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, from entering the U.S.

“We are an organization, and a country, built on inclusion. We believe we are better when we come together, when we are open and when we are welcoming,” Stritzke said in a letter to REI employees. “Accordingly, we do not support the executive order issued by the President on Friday regarding immigration.”

Stritzke says he has reached out to all employees currently in the immigration process.

Stritzke also said the outdoor co-op is committed to taking action on efforts involving public lands, climate change and equality for all. “Over the course of the first week alone, we’ve witnessed actions that conflict with our co-op values on issues including climate, the environment, women’s rights and the singling out of individuals based on nationality and belief. These issues are core to the health of the outdoors and the ideals of our nation.”

Trump’s order, issued Friday, suspended entry into the U.S. for all refugees for 120 days, banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.