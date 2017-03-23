The outdoor gear co-op says its Spring District campus will consist of three buildings and features that tie the headquarters in with the surrounding community.

REI on Thursday submitted designs to the City of Bellevue for its new campus in Bellevue’s Spring District.

The outdoor co-op has outgrown its headquarters in Kent and last year announced its plans to develop eight acres in the Spring District, located between State Route 520 and Bel-Red Road.

The proposed design, which needs design review approval from the city, includes 400,000 square feet in three buildings to house offices, a marketplace that would be open to the public, and a meeting area/fitness center, according to REI.

The design incorporates the co-op’s goal of tying its campus in with the surrounding community. The proposed campus includes three public pedestrian paths linking nearby transit and residential areas, according to an REI news release. It may also include retailers, coffee shops and other food options.

REI’s move to its new headquarters would take place in 2020, if all goes as anticipated.