The deal follows REI’s relocation of its Eastside store to Bellevue last year after nearly two decades in Redmond.

REI has sold its old building at the Redmond Town Center for $9.2 million to an affiliate of Bellevue-based developer PMF Investments.

The co-op purchased the site for $1.7 million in 1998, according to King County property records.

REI moved from the Redmond store last year back to Bellevue after nearly two decades in Redmond. The co-op said the Bellevue location was bigger, closer to more of its members, and had better access to public transportation.

REI had originally opened a Bellevue store in 1984 but moved to Redmond in 1998.

Bellevue will also be the home of REI’s new headquarters, which will be built on eight acres in the Spring District, between Highway 520 and Bel-Red Road.