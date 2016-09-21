The drugstore giant is launching curbside pickup at 4,000 stores, including six in the Seattle area.

CVS Pharmacy is launching curbside pickup at 4,000 of its pharmacy stores nationwide, including six in Seattle.

The service allows customers to purchase non-prescription items online or through their mobile devices, then have them delivered to their car within an hour at participating CVS locations, according to CVS.

The program, a partnership between CVS and the Palo Alto, Calif.-based makers of the Curbside app, works like this: After customers purchase their items online or through the CVS Pharmacy app, they can choose “CVS Curbside Pickup” as the delivery method. Within about an hour, the customer is notified that the order is ready to pick up. Someone from the store can then meet the customer out front when they drive up.

The service will not be available for CVS Pharmacies within Target stores.