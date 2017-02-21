The Pike Place Market’s new MarketFront expansion is nearing completion, with a rooftop canopy to cover new 47 stalls for farmers and artists, a plaza with sweeping water views, and more.

The Pike Place Market’s new MarketFront expansion is nearing completion, with the covered rooftop canopy in place to house 47 stalls for farmers and artists, the plaza and deck with its sweeping water view almost ready to welcome crowds, and an underground garage with 300 parking spaces and 33 bicycle spaces about ready to go.

By mid-March or soon after, those portions of the $74 million expansion of Pike Place Market are expected to open to the public.

“It’s fantastic,” said Ben Franz-Knight, executive director of the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA). “A month from now, to start welcoming the public to experience the new spaces is very exciting.”

Another portion of the expansion — the 12,000-square-foot main commercial hall and adjoining neighborhood center that will provide social services — won’t be unveiled until the grand opening scheduled for June 29. The main commercial hall will house four food and beverage providers: Old Stove Brewing Co., Honest Biscuits, Jarr & Co., and indi chocolate.

The expansion project, long in the works, is located on a 0.75-acre parking lot on Western Avenue, south of Victor Steinbrueck Park.

The project will also include 40 units of low-income senior housing. Some of those tenants will be moving in during the next several weeks.

The MarketFront expansion will also include three public art installations.

Funding for the project comes from the City of Seattle, the PDA, grants, tax credits and bonds.

The Pike Place Market Foundation is also soliciting donations at http://pikeup.org: $180 for an engraved charm that will hang on the railing around the MarketFront, and $5,000 for an engraved hoofprint inset in the concrete on Western Avenue and up to the MarketFront plaza.

March 1 is the deadline for those who want the charm or hoofprint in place by the June 29 grand opening, and also the deadline for the Market Foundation to receive matching funds for each donation, up to a total of $100,000, from the Schultz Family Foundation.