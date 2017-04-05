PCC Natural Markets plans to open its 12th store in Burien in early 2018.

PCC Natural Markets, making its first foray to the south of Seattle, plans to open its 12th store in Burien in early 2018.

The 20,000-square-foot store, in the Five Corners Shopping Center at 15840 First Ave. S., will employ about 100 people, according to the food co-op.

“My inbox is filled with requests for more PCC locations, and our members in Burien, Normandy Park and Des Moines are among the most vocal,” Cate Hardy, CEO for PCC, said in a news release Wednesday.

PCC has been expanding recently, opening locations at Green Lake, Columbia City, and Bothell within the last four years. It plans to open a location in Madison Valley in 2019.

In the past year it also partnered with Instacart and Amazon on delivery services.

PCC, the nation’s largest natural-foods retail co-op, has also been experimenting with in-store concepts such as taquerias and more open kitchens.

The Burien location will include a taqueria, along with a cafe featuring fresh-baked goods, as well as standard PCC offerings of organic produce, meat and seafood, and hot and cold food bars.

The Burien PCC project will be designed by Seattle-based Graham Baba Architects.