PCC, in a partnership with Instacart, is testing curbside pickup at the co-op’s Bothell location with a “Click & Collect” service.

With the “Click & Collect” service, customers choose their items from the PCC storefront on Instacart and PCC staff then pack their orders. The customer receives a text message when their order is ready, and the groceries are delivered to their car when they drive up.

The service is currently only available at the Bothell PCC for residents living in certain zip codes in Bothell, Duvall, Everett, Kenmore, Maltby, Mukilteo and Woodinville, the co-op said.

PCC is using its Bothell location, which opened last summer, to experiment with various ideas such as an open kitchen and having cash registers toward the perimeter of the store so they’re not the first thing people see when they walk in.

The co-op also partners with Instacart and AmazonPrimeNow for online shopping and delivery.

Other grocers, including Fred Meyer, have recently added or expanded their curbside pickup service.