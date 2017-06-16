Seattle-based natural foods co-op PCC Natural Markets has competed with both Whole Foods and Amazon for years and held its own, said Cate Hardy, PCC’s CEO.

While news of the Amazon-Whole Foods deal sent shudders through the supermarket industry and Wall Street, at least one local grocer says Amazon’s purchase wouldn’t really change the competitive landscape.

Seattle-based natural foods co-op PCC Natural Markets has competed with both Whole Foods and Amazon for years and held its own, said Cate Hardy, PCC’s CEO.

“In some ways, it’s more of the same than different, at least from the perspective of where we sit as a regional grocery store that has long grown and thrived side-by-side with Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods,” Hardy said Friday.

PCC has also partnered with its competitor, offering delivery through Amazon Prime Now since April last year. PCC also has offered delivery through Internet-based delivery service Instacart since November 2015.

“It’s too soon to say if we would reconsider or change anything” about the relationship with Amazon Prime Now, Hardy said. “At this point we’re not.”

Hardy said the grocery industry has typically changed in slow, “evolutionary” ways. “It’s exciting to see some more substantial moves.”

Though Amazon has opened a few physical bookstores, “this is their first entry into a scale brick-and-mortar type of business,” Hardy said. “It’ll be interesting to see what [technological innovations] they choose to pull forward into a larger-scale brick-and-mortar environment — which pieces are most resonant for shoppers and consumers.”

Other locally based grocers, including Costco, Metropolitan Market and Town & Country Markets, could not be reached for comments.