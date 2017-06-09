Pacific Coast, best known for its down and down-alternative bedding products and as a supplier to 4- and 5-star hotels worldwide, will retain its brand and culture, said Joe Crawford, the Seattle company’s president.

Longtime local bedding manufacturer and purveyor Pacific Coast Feather Company has been sold to Boca Raton, Florida-based Hollander Sleep Products.

Terms of the deal, which closed Friday, were not disclosed.

Seattle-based Pacific Coast, best known for its down and down-alternative bedding products and as a supplier to 4- and 5-star hotels worldwide, will retain its brand and culture, said Joe Crawford, president of Pacific Coast.

There are no immediate plans for layoffs or changes as the companies work through integration plans, Crawford said.

Pacific Coast’s founding Hanauer family traces its roots in the business back 133 years to Germany. In Seattle, the company got its start about 50 years ago.

Members of the family’s fourth generation, including venture capitalist Nick Hanauer and Adrian Hanauer, majority owner of the Sounders FC soccer team, are involved in other activities and thought it best for the company to turn it over to those who could give it the proper attention, Crawford said.

Hollander Sleep Products is known for producing large runs of lower-cost, high-quality synthetic bedding products, he said.

The two companies hope they can become even more competitive by combining Pacific Coast’s focus on innovation in construction with Hollander’s expertise at producing bedding at lower costs, he said.

Pacific Coast has about 850 employees nationwide, including 95 in Seattle.

It sold about $240 million of goods last year. Crawford said the company is profitable but declined to be specific.