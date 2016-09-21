The retailer names a new president of Nordstrom.com and shuffles the responsibilities of two of its three co-presidents.

Nordstrom on Wednesday announced several leadership changes designed to accelerate its e-commerce and mobile efforts.

Ken Worzel, who has been serving as the company’s executive vice president of strategy and development since 2010, was named president of Nordstrom.com.

“Ken comes into this position with expertise around Nordstrom.com’s current position and a strong vision for its future potential,” Erik Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, said in a news release.

The company also shuffled the responsibilities of two of its triumvirate of co-presidents to better align them with the two brands: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Co-President Erik Nordstrom will now be responsible for the Nordstrom brand, including Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom.com and Trunk Club as well as overseeing customer care, marketing and supply chain. (He had previously been responsible for overseeing the company’s online efforts including Nordstrom.com, NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.)

Co-President Blake Nordstrom will be responsible for the Nordstrom Rack brand, including Nordstrom Rack stores and NordstromRack.com/HauteLook, and will oversee finance, technology, legal and human resources. (He had previously been responsible for Nordstrom and Rack stores.)

Co-President Pete Nordstrom’s responsibilities will remain the same: supporting the company’s merchandising functions and store planning, as well as remaining involved in marketing.

Pete and Erik Nordstrom were named co-presidents of the company in 2015, joining their brother Blake, who had served as president since 2000.

Nordstrom has been hailed as a bricks-and-mortar retailer that is adroitly navigating the shift to online, with its e-commerce business now representing about a fifth of the company’s sales, up from 8 percent five years ago.

But the online gains have also come at a cost, with expenses to build out the infrastructure growing faster than sales.

Nordstrom has also been beset by the same retail skid that hit other department and apparel stores this year, with its full-line stores hit particularly hard.

Even its most recent quarter, in which its earnings beat Wall Street expectations, saw a slide in sales at its full-line stores open at least a year. The company’s online sites fared much better, with sales up for both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com/HauteLook.

The company’s shares remained flat at $51.07 in after-hours trading after the announcement of the leadership changes.