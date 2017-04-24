The Black Tux, a suit and tuxedo rental company that operates primarily online, this week opens a store-within-a-Nordstrom store at Alderwood mall, one of six such locations.

The Black Tux, a suit- and tuxedo-rental company that operates primarily online, this week opens a store-within-a-Nordstrom store at Alderwood mall, one of six such locations.

The Santa Monica-based company, which began in 2013, was founded by longtime friends Andrew Blackmon and Patrick Coyne, who, while preparing for Blackmon’s wedding in 2011, started looking into ways to improve the tuxedo-rental process.

The arrangement with Nordstrom is a way for The Black Tux to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint. The company has four showrooms currently in Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, with another slated to open in San Francisco. Its Nordstrom deal allows it to expand into even more locations.

“Nordstrom’s commitment to customer experience makes them an ideal partner,” Blackmon said.

For Nordstrom, the arrangement is another example of the partnerships with brands such as J. Crew and Madewell that have been working well for the Seattle-based upscale-fashion retailer.

“Our partnership with The Black Tux gives us an additional opportunity to bridge the convenience of the digital world to our physical stores,” said Paige Thomas, men’s merchandise manager at Nordstrom.

The Black Tux opens its 150-square-foot store at the Nordstrom at Alderwood mall Thursday.

Customers wanting to rent a tux or suit first book an appointment online for an in-store consultation and fitting. After the consultation, the customer can either order in-store or later online.

Prices range from $95 to $145, not including shoes and accessories. Complete outfits (including shoes and accessories) start at $150. Returns are to be shipped back, with a prepaid label, within three days after the event.