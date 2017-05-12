Nordstrom’s stock price continued to drop Friday morning after a grim Thursday that saw a number of retailers’ stock prices plummeting in the wake of dismal sales reports.

Nordstrom shares were down nearly 10 percent Friday morning, following an earnings report Thursday that showed same-store sales declines. Fellow retailer JCPenney’s report Friday also disclosed drops in overall and comparable sales, sending its shares to historic lows.

Nordstrom shares had already dropped 7.6 percent during the day Thursday, battered by the results from other fashion retailers earlier in the day. Its stock price tumbled another 4 percent in after-hours trading after its first-quarter earnings report showed comparable sales — sales at stores open at least a year — down 0.8 percent company-wide.

Comparable sales at Nordstrom’s full-line stores fell 6.4 percent — the seventh straight quarter of such decline — while such sales at Nordstrom Rack fell 0.9 percent.

Online sales fared better, with Nordstrom.com sales up 10.9 percent, and those at Nordstromrack.com/HauteLook up 19.1 percent.

But the growth in Nordstrom’s online sales, which now make up 23 percent of the company’s total sales, may not yield enough profit fast enough to offset the drop in sales at its brick-and-mortar stores.

“Deteriorating store comps and revenue shift to the higher variable cost eCommerce channel could make it difficult for JWN [Nordstrom] to ever grow earnings again,” Kimberly Greenberger, a Morgan Stanley equity analyst, wrote in a research note to investors Friday.

JCPenney on Friday reported a 3.6 percent drop in sales, to $2.7 billion, for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 3.5 percent. Its stock was also down nearly 10 percent Friday morning.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Dillard’s shares were down about 2 to 3 percent Friday morning.