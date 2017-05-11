Nordstrom doesn’t report its fiscal first quarter earnings until after 1 p.m. Thursday but already its stock is being hammered by results from other merchants.

Nordstrom doesn’t report its fiscal first quarter earnings until after 1 p.m. Thursday but already its stock is being hammered as other retailers reported grim numbers.

Nordstrom shares were down about 7 percent Thursday morning, after Macy’s, Kohl’s and Dillard’s all reported sales drops for their most recent quarters and results that fel short of Wall Street expectations.

Macy’s shares plungesd about 13 percent after the company reported that overall sales had dropped 7.5 percent since a year ago, while sales at stores open at least a year fell 5.2 percent. Both its sales and profits failed to meet analysts’ forecasts.

Kohl’s shares were down about 6 percent after the company reported overall sales that dropped 3.9 percent, and comparable sales that dipped 2.7 percent. Kohl’s profits did top Wall Street estimates, however.

Dillard’s shares were down about 13 percent after it posted a sales decline of nearly 6 percent, and a comparable sales drop of 4 percent. Its profits did beat Wall Street expectations.

Analysts are expecting Nordstrom to post earnings of 27 cents on sales of $3.35 billion, according to a Zacks consensus estimate.