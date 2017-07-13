Online shoppers looking to score bargains during the Nordstrom anniversary sale Thursday morning instead faced website glitches, in some cases seeing their virtual carts emptied at checkout.

The Seattle-based fashion store chain apologized, saying in a tweet early Thursday afternoon that Nordstrom.com’s “site issue has been resolved.”

Nordstrom’s annual big anniversary sale was set to start July 21 and end August 6, but Nordstrom cardholders were offered “early access” starting Thursday.

Over several hours Thursday morning, frustrated shoppers took to social media to vent, with one saying it was “unbelievable” that Nordstrom wasn’t ready to handle the traffic on such a big shopping day.

Another lamented: “Been trying all day to place my #NSale order with no luck…about to give up @Nordstrom – what a bad day to have a site crash :(“

But another sympathized with the Nordstrom sales reps, tweeting: “I am very glad I’m not a Nordstrom customer service rep today during the #nsale site crash.”