Nordstrom is closing its full-line store at Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va., a suburb of Washington., D.C., this fall.

The store, which will close in September, will be the second to close this year, following the March shuttering of Nordstrom’s full-line store in Santa Ana, Calif. It closed a full-line store in San Diego last year.

Unlike department stores such as Macy’s or JCPenney, which have announced widespread closures recently, Nordstrom has closed stores only here and there over the years.

Since 1990, Nordstrom has opened 298 stores and closed 17, the company said Friday.

Nordstrom executives recently said in a recent conference call with analysts that when considering whether to close a store, they look not just at its sales volume but also at how it relates to online sales and vice versa.

Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores, reiterated that sentiment in a statement Firday, saying: “When it comes to store investments we feel it makes the most sense to look at the total market area versus individual stores. In looking at the greater D.C. market, we feel we can serve our customers better at our other area stores and online.”

There are five other full-line stores and 12 Nordstrom Racks in the greater D.C. area.

He said on that earlier conference call that the company wants to invest “in the best stores in those malls that the developers are investing in and are creating better experiences.”

The company plans to open three full-line stores and 12 Nordstrom Rack locations this fall.