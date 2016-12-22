The Seattle retailer’s off-price Rack stores have been delivering better sales growth than its full-line stores, one of which is located in the neighboring Bellevue Square shopping complex.

Nordstrom plans to open a Nordstrom Rack location in the Lincoln Square expansion in Bellevue, close to the full-line Nordstrom store at Bellevue Square.

The 43,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open in fall 2017, according to a news release.

It will be the second Nordstrom Rack in Bellevue — the other is in Factoria Mall — and the eighth in western Washington, counting the one opening in fall 2017 at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland.

The new Rack store will be located in the $1.2 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot expansion at Lincoln Square that will also include a W Hotel, luxury apartments, an office tower, retail, restaurants, a cinema and parking.

Lincoln Square is part of Kemper Development Company’s The Bellevue Collection, which also includes Bellevue Square and Bellevue Place.

“We know that many of our best Rack stores are those near our full-line locations, and we’ve long been looking for the right space near Nordstrom Bellevue Square,” Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack, said in the news release.

Sales at Nordstrom Rack, the company’s off-price stores, have fared better this year than at its full-line counterpart. In its most recent quarter, sales at Rack locations open at least a year were up 0.9 percent, while they were down 4.5 percent in the full-line stores.