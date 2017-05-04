Nordstrom has hired Anne Bramman as its new chief financial officer, succeeding longtime former CFO Mike Koppel, who retired Monday.
Bramman was most recently senior vice president and CFO of Avery Dennison, which makes display graphics, adhesive labels and packaging materials for companies worldwide.
Glendale, Calif.-based Avery Dennison announced in March that Bramman would be leaving the company after two years as CFO.
Before that, Bramman was CFO at Carnival Cruise Line and Henri Bendel, a subsidiary of L. Brands.
She earned an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and graduated with a BBA in accounting from Texas Christian University, according to Avery Dennison.
“After a thorough search for a CFO, we’re excited to have Anne join our team,” Blake Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, said in a news release. “Anne’s breadth of financial expertise and background as a strong business leader will serve us well as we continue to invest in our growth strategy.”
Bramman said in a statement that she has always admired Nordstrom and was “excited to join the company during a time of transformative change in the industry.”
Bramman, whose start date is June 2, succeeds Koppel, who announced last year that he was retiring after 16 years as the company’s CFO. Koppel will serve in an advisory role through the end of the year, the company said.
