Nordstrom said it saw “negligible” impact on sales from President Donald Trump’s tweet earlier this month berating the retailer for dropping his daughter Ivanka Trump’s line.

A Wall Street analyst asked during Nordstrom’s fourth quarter earnings conference call Thursday whether the company had seen any change in trends in its business — helpful or hurtful — following the president’s tweet.

Pete Nordstrom, co-president, replied: “That would be negligible — not really discernible one way or the other.”

President Trump tweeted on Feb. 8: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

His comment was prompted by the retailer’s announcement that it would stop carrying Ivanka Trump merchandise for the moment, citing the brand’s sales performance.

That blew up into a firestorm, with some Trump supporters vowing to boycott Nordstrom and some Trump critics showing support for Nordstrom by shopping there.

Nordstrom shares appeared unaffected by the presidential tweet.

Its results for the fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 28 before the Ivanka controversy, showed increases in both sales and profits. Sales at its full-line stores, though, continued to decline.