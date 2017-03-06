The Seattle-based retailer will offer up to 12 weeks of fully paid leave to birth mothers, and up to six weeks of fully paid leave to other new parents.

Nordstrom has joined the list of companies expanding their parental leave benefits.

As of May 1, the Seattle-based retailer will offer up to 12 weeks of fully paid leave to birth mothers, and up to six weeks of fully paid leave to other new parents.

It breaks down like this, according to the company:

• Eligible birth mothers can receive up to 12 weeks paid at 100 percent (with up to six weeks enhanced maternity disability pay and up to six weeks paid bonding leave).

• All other eligible parents (including non-birth, adoptive or foster parents) are able to receive up to six weeks bonding leave, paid at 100 percent.

To be eligible, employees must have worked at Nordstrom at least 180 days prior to the date of the date of birth or placement (in cases of adoption or foster care) of the child.

Nordstrom’s current maternity leave policy is six weeks of disability paid at 60 percent (or 100 percent for company leaders) for birth mothers; bonding leave is unpaid.

Nordstrom said it’s making these changes based on feedback from employees. The new policies “will enable us to better support them and their families during a very special and important time in their lives.” It also cited a determination to “attract the best talent in this competitive business environment.”

Both Microsoft and Amazon expanded their benefits in 2015, while Starbucks announced earlier this year that it would do so starting in October.