Dan Little, Nordstrom’s chief information officer, is retiring in the fall, an announcement that came less than two weeks after the retailer’s chief technology officer departed the company, and amidst other churns among its tech leadership.

The moves, along with vacancies in other technology leadership roles that Nordstrom is seeking to fill, comes at a time when the retailer is trying to find better ways of tying its online efforts, where sales have grown tremendously, to its full-line stores, where sales have fallen.

Little, a longtime Nordstrom executive who took on the new role of chief information officer three years ago, told Nordstrom technology employees about his retirement plans in an email Wednesday.

Little was charged with updating the company’s legacy and architecture platforms, creating a more agile organization with fewer layers, upgrading Nordstrom.com, and preparing the company’s technology system for future growth — all of which were accomplished, he said in the email to employees.

Earlier this month, Kumar Srinivasan, whom Nordstrom hired as its CTO less than 10 months ago, left the company to move back to India.

The company has launched a search for a CTO who will be responsible for all aspects of technology at Nordstrom, including areas that previously fell under the CIO, Little said in his email.

”With Kumar Srinivasan’s recent decision to move back to India and in determining how we would address the leadership of Technology moving forward, Dan felt it was the right time to share his intention to retire later this year,” Co-President Blake Nordstrom said in an email to company leaders. “This enables us to conduct a full search for our new CTO who will bring us the deep technical and strategic experience we’re after to lead technology at Nordstrom.”

Other recent changes among Nordstrom’s tech leadership include the naming of Nordstrom Rack President Geevy Thomas to the new role of chief innovation officer; and the appointment of company executive Ken Worzel as the new president of Nordstrom.com.

Meanwhile, Brian Spaly, CEO of Trunk Club, had chosen to leave the company, Nordstrom announced earlier this month. Nordstrom had bought online retailer Trunk Club for $350 million in 2014 but took at $197 million write-down for it last quarter. Terry Boyle, president of NordstromRack.com/HauteLook is taking on the additional responsibility of Trunk Club.