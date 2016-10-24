Mike Koppell, CFO since 2001, plans to stay to assist with the transition once a successor is named.

Nordstrom says Chief Financial Officer Mike Koppel plans to retire next spring from the Seattle-based retailer.

Koppell, CFO since 2001, “has provided our company with tremendous knowledge and strategic financial expertise that has always been grounded with an unwavering focus on taking care of the customer,” said company Co-President Blake Nordstrom in a statement.

Koppel, who also holds the title of executive vice president, plans to stay to assist with the transition once a successor is named, the company said. Koppel was 59 as of April, according to company filings.